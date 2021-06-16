China’s May property investment growth slows as curbs bite

Article content

BEIJING — China’s real estate investment rose in May at its weakest clip this year as policy tightening on developers’ financing and mortgages gradually kicked in, although growth stayed resilient.

Real estate investment in May rose 9.8% from a year earlier, slowing from April’s figure of 13.7%, Reuters calculations, based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, showed.

For the period from January to May, property investment grew 18.3% over the corresponding period last year, slower than an increase of 21.6% in January to April.

“Housing investment growth will likely further soften this year,” said Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.

“We need to watch out for pressure facing developers whose financing activities are constrained by the official debt ratio caps.”

With China’s economy rebounding from last year’s coronavirus-induced slump, authorities have stepped up efforts to clamp down on rampant borrowing in the sector this year to curb speculative activity and prevent an asset bubble.

Regulatory measures include borrowing caps placed on developers known as “the three red lines,” and caps on property loans by banks. Banks in major cities recently also hiked mortgage rates.