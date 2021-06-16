Cardano Trails Vodafone by $0.9B in Market Cap Ranking By CoinQuora

Cardano Trails Vodafone by $0.9B in Market Cap Ranking
- has a significant amount of market capitalization with $50.42 billion.
- ADA surpasses Coinbase and other selected publicly traded assets.
- Vodafone (NASDAQ:) goes first, surpassing Cardano by $0.94 billion.
As of June 15, Cardano (ADA) has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion according to the data acquired by Finbolf. Cardano market cap is higher than Coinbase (COIN) with $49.43 billion. Among the selected publicly traded asset in the list, telecom giant Vodafone surpasses Cardano by $0.94 billion.
As seen in this data, the selected assets came from different backgrounds. M…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.