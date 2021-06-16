Cardano Trails Vodafone by $0.9B in Market Cap Ranking By CoinQuora

Cardano Trails Vodafone by $0.9B in Market Cap Ranking
  • has a significant amount of market capitalization with $50.42 billion.
  • ADA surpasses Coinbase and other selected publicly traded assets.
  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:) goes first, surpassing Cardano by $0.94 billion.

As of June 15, Cardano (ADA) has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion according to the data acquired by Finbolf. Cardano market cap is higher than Coinbase (COIN) with $49.43 billion. Among the selected publicly traded asset in the list, telecom giant Vodafone surpasses Cardano by $0.94 billion.

As seen in this data, the selected assets came from different backgrounds. M…

