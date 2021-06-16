Canadian dollar steadies as inflation climbs to decade-high level

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as domestic
data showed consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in a
decade, with the currency steadying after falling on Tuesday to
a near seven-week low.
Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in May
from 3.4% in April, driven by surging shelter and passenger
vehicles prices, Statistics Canada said. That was slightly ahead
of analyst expectations and the highest since May 2011.
The Bank of Canada has said it expects inflation to ease
later in the year as the statistical comparison to tanking
prices last year diminishes and slack in the economy exerts
downward pressure.
With U.S. inflation also on the rise, investors were looking
to the Federal Reserve policy statement at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)
for signs of a response. Currency market activity was generally
quiet ahead of the announcement.
The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2184 to the greenback, or 82.07 U.S. cents, after trading in a
range of 1.2170 to 1.2189.
On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level
since May 6 at 1.2204. It has pulled back from a six-year high
earlier this month at 1.2007.
Oil , one of Canada’s major exports, notched its
highest level since October 2018 at $72.83 a barrel before
pulling back to $72.10, supported by a recovery in demand from
the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year flat at 1.383%. On
Monday, it touched a 3-month low at 1.365%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)