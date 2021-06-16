Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed plays catch-up with BoC

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened by

the most in four months against its U.S. counterpart on

Wednesday as the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections

for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes, closing the gap

between it and the Bank of Canada.

Fed policymakers at the median now see the first rate

increase coming in 2023 instead of 2024, while the central bank

opened the debate on when and how it may be appropriate to start

tapering its massive bond-buying program.

Canada’s central bank has already begun to taper

quantitative easing and has signaled it could begin lifting its

key rate from a record low of 0.25% in the second half of next

year.

“The market was certain that the Bank of Canada would be the

first to hike rates by a considerable margin,” said Adam Button,

chief currency analyst at ForexLive. “Now the Federal Reserve

has had a change of heart and could be hiking sooner than

believed.”

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at

1.2277 to the greenback, or 81.45 U.S. cents, its biggest

decline since February.

It touched its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2279. Earlier

this month, it notched a six-year high at 1.2007.

Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in May

from 3.4% in April, driven by surging shelter and passenger

vehicles prices, Statistics Canada said. That was slightly ahead

of analyst expectations and the highest since May 2011.

Oil , one of Canada’s major exports, notched its

highest level since October 2018 at $72.99 a barrel before

settling at $72.15, up three cents on the day.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve,

tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

was up 4.9 basis points at 1.432%.

