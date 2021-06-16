BTC Trades at $41K Level, ETH and Altcoins Correct Lower By CoinQuora

  • prices settled above the $40,000 level and trades near the $41,000 level.
  • ETH failed to stay above the $2,600 level and struggles to trades near $2,650.
  • BNB failed to surpass its $380 resistance level while SHIB rallied almost 24%.

Today, Bitcoin prices settled above the $40,000 level and trades near the $41,000 level. However, BTC struggles to stay near the $41,200 level. As of now, it is consolidating gains, trades at $40,279.51 with a 24-hour trading volume of 38,982,518,256 USD.

On another note, most of the major altcoins are correcting gains like Bitcoin. ETH failed to clear the $2600 level and stayed at $2550, while trades around $0.90.

Furthermore, Bitcoin is down 0.04% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $754,679,146,154. After a close above $40,000, its price tried to break above $41,200. Clearly, BTC struggled on two occasions to gain a pace above $42K levels. Immediate support is near $39,300 level while its main support is near $38…

