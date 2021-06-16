BTC HODLer Net Position Changed to Green for the First Time Since October By CoinQuora

© Reuters. BTC HODLer Net Position Changed to Green for the First Time Since October
- BTC HODLer Net Position changed to green for the first time since October.
- It could be bearish or bullish indicator
Glassnode reports show that BTC HODLer Net Position changed to green for the first time since October. In addition, HODLer Net Position Change reveals the monthly position change of long-term investors HODLers.
More so, it indicates when HODLers cash out, which is negative. Also, it shows when HODLers accumulate new net positions. This means a positive sign.
According to Glassnode reports, a green net position shows that more BTC holders hold BTC rather than sell. This is the first time it has happened since October last year. A Twitter account by the name of W…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
