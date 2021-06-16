Brazil central bank hikes rates, eyes quicker return to ‘neutral’ policy

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s central bank delivered its third consecutive interest rate increase of 75 basis points on Wednesday and raised the specter of larger hikes ahead as it returns to “neutral” rates, dropping plans for a “partial” normalization of policy.

With economic growth much stronger than many had expected and inflation forecast above the central bank’s mandated target range this year, policymakers signaled that rates are likely to be raised higher and perhaps more quickly than previously planned.

Wednesday’s decision to raise the benchmark Selic rate to 4.25% was exactly as central bank officials had indicated and all 37 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted.

But with inflation running well above target this year and threatening to unmoor expectations for next year, the big shift came in the accompanying statement.

“At this moment, the Copom’s (monetary committee’s) baseline scenario indicates, as appropriate, a normalization of the policy rate to a level considered neutral,” policymakers wrote in their decision, axing mention of “partial” normalization made in prior months.

“For the next meeting, the Committee foresees the continuation of the monetary normalization process with another adjustment of the same magnitude. However, a deterioration of inflation expectations for the relevant horizon may require a quicker reduction of the monetary stimulus,” they added.