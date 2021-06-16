Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian markets looked set for a rough ride on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signaling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending yields and the dollar sharply higher.

The dollar boasted its strongest single day gain in 15 months as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped by the most since early March.

The initial fallout in equities was not as bad with S&P 500 futures down just 0.2% in early Asian trade, while Nasdaq futures were off 0.3%. Nikkei futures were also down a modest 0.3%.

Emerging markets might not fare as well as they are particularly vulnerable to the chance of early U.S. rate hikes to contain inflation, which could suck funds out of riskier assets.

“The new Fed ‘dot plot’ indicating that the median FOMC member now forecasts two Fed rate hikes in 2023, versus none in the March iteration, represented the hawkish surprise out of the June Fed meeting,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

The Fed forecasts, or dot plots, showed 13 of the 18 person policy board saw rates rising in 2023 versus only six previously, while seven tipped a first move in 2022.

While the plots are not commitments and have a poor track record of predicting rates, the sudden shift was still a shock.