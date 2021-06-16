Blackstone nears $3 billion deal for Soho China



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang



(Reuters) – Blackstone Group (NYSE:) Inc is nearing a deal to buy Hong Kong-listed office developer Soho China Ltd, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-16/blackstone-said-to-near-3-billion-deal-for-developer-soho-china?utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&sref=ZoyErlU1 on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Soho China could be valued at about $3 billion in the deal, which would be Blackstone’s biggest real estate investment in China and could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.