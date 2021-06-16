Bitwise secures $70M in Series B funding from major Wall Street investors By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bitwise, a four-year-old crypto asset management firm, has closed a Series B funding round, raising $70 million in fresh capital from investors.

According to a report by CNBC on Tuesday, major Wall Street figures such as billionaire investor and (BTC) proponent Stanley Druckenmiller and David McCormick (NYSE:), CEO of asset management giant Bridgewater Associates, participated in the funding.