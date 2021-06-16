BitDAO Completes Private Sales With Over $230M By CoinQuora

BitDAO Completes Private Sales With Over $230M
- BitDAOs is one of the world’s newest and largest DAO in the crypto industry.
- BitDAO raised $230 million funds from initial partners after completing its private sale.
- It allocates significant financial and talent resources to drive DeFi growth.
On Wednesday, BitDAO raised $230 million funds from initial partners after completing its private sale. Among other 20 plus firms and DeFi projects, other entities who participated in the project are Alan Howard, Jump Capital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi, and Kain Warwick Synthetix.
