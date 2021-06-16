Bitcoin price hits $41K, then rejects after sellers defend the 200-MA By Cointelegraph

The overall mood of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is muted on June 15 with most altcoins trading flat while (BTC) bulls look for a daily close above $41,000 as a sign that the market could be shifting in favor of bulls.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that within the last few hours Bitcoin price rallied to $41,330 but the breakout was swiftly met by selling at overhead resistance levels.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. ICX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro