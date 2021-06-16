Binance CEO Sets New Fashion Trend For Crypto Officials By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Binance CEO Sets New Fashion Trend For Crypto Officials



Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, makes official appearances in shorts.

CZ shares Tweets of his appearances in Bermuda shorts for official events.

Other known figures in the crypto industry also seem to be shunning traditional formal wear.

From Bermuda to Bahama to Binance. The crypto space has caught on to a new trend rising from its leaders and influencers. In particular, they speak of Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), making official appearances in Bermuda shorts.

Specifically, CZ elaborates on a Twitter post, where he says he wore Bermuda shorts at an official event in Bermuda. Since the CEO found himself in Bermuda, he decided to wear ‘Bermudas’ with high socks as he was under the impression that this is considered formal wear on the island.

He adds, much to his surprise, he was the only attendee at the eve…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora