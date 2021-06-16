Biden hints at possible cybersecurity arrangement with Russia over ransomware attacks By Cointelegraph

Biden hints at possible cybersecurity arrangement with Russia over ransomware attacks
United States President Joe Biden implied he made some progress in addressing ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Following a Wednesday summit in Geneva, Biden said he had spoken with Putin on the issue of cybersecurity, the U.S. president making it clear his opinion was certain areas of critical infrastructure were off limits for attacks — whether the targets were in Russia or the United States. Biden said the meeting had a positive tone, but he had told Putin “the United States will respond to actions that impair our vital interests or those of our allies.”
