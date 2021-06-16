Beauty And The Beast Prequel Coming To Disney+

Disney Branded Television president Gary Marsh gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. “For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” he said.



Laurie Sparham / © Walt Disney Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

