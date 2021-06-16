Beauty And The Beast Prequel Coming To Disney+

Beauty and the Beast fans have something exciting on the horizon to look forward to.
A new musical series is officially coming to Disney+ and will focus on our favorite unlikely duo, Gaston and LeFou.
Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their iconic roles since the story is a prequel to the 2017 live-action film.
Josh is also taking on the role of writer and executive producer alongside Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.
Fans will meet a new character named Tilly, who is LeFou’s stepsister and will be played by newcomer Briana Middleton.
Disney Branded Television president Gary Marsh gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. “For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” he said.
While production won’t start until spring 2022, I can tell you I’m already beyond excited for this one because there’s honestly no one quite like Gaston.
Are you excited for the upcoming prequel? Let us know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.