Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.09% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.09%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.09% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:), which rose 3.62% or 1.86 points to trade at 53.22 at the close. Meanwhile, Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:) added 2.87% or 0.17 points to end at 6.09 and Washington H Soul Pattinson&Co Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.78% or 0.87 points to 32.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.69% or 1.71 points to trade at 23.85 at the close. Nuix Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.80% or 0.16 points to end at 2.60 and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.66% or 1.62 points to 26.98.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 900 to 485 and 396 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.62% or 1.86 to 53.22. Shares in Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.87% or 0.17 to 6.09.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.78% to 11.604.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.23% or 4.25 to $1860.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.47% or 0.34 to hit $72.46 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.47% or 0.35 to trade at $74.34 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.17% to 0.7698, while AUD/JPY rose 0.07% to 84.65.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 90.457.