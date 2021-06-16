Asia currencies slip as focus turns to Fed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened

slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as markets awaited the

end of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which could

offer a clearer timeline for a shift from its ultra-loose

policy.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso

gave up about 0.2% each, while the Singapore dollar and

the Thai baht edged 0.1% lower against a steady dollar.

Indications of when the Fed will start tapering its

bond-buying program and raise interest rates will be key for

investors and regional central banks, as well as its comments

about quickening inflation which the Fed has called transitory.

“A bit more clarity can’t come soon enough,” Frederic

Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC, said of

the Fed’s plan to eventually exit its current policy settings.

“Central banks in Asia are certainly watching with a keen

eye. Once the road-map of the Fed’s exit becomes clearer, and

initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open

the door for policy adjustments across the region.”

Regional central banks have kept interest rates at record

lows and maintained an accommodative policy stance this year as

waves of fresh coronavirus infections threaten to stymie a

sustained economic rebound.

But while Bank Indonesia and Taiwan’s central bank are

expected to leave rates unchanged this week, minutes of a May

policy meeting by the Bank of Korea showed a majority of its

board favored reining back stimulus.

Flows into Asian bonds, spurred recently by lower U.S.

Treasury yields and a weaker greenback, could also be pressured

by a steepening U.S. rates curve from the Fed’s tapering,

according to strategists at Singapore’s DBS bank.

“Rates/bonds of countries that run current account deficits,

relatively more dependent on external funding, higher foreign

bond ownership and still reliant on central bank bond purchases

could see relatively more bear-steepening pressures,” they said.

Among regional stocks, Singapore’s benchmark index

gave up gains made in the previous session and slid 0.8%.

South Korea’s KOSPI, however, hit an all-time high,

as foreigners were net buyers of shares on the main index.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up

2.1 basis points at 6.439%.

** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Singapore

Airlines down 2%, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial

Trust down 1.9%, and Sembcorp Industries down 1.8%.

** Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($701.3 million) from

an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0324 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.02 -6.22 -0.32 6.93

China +0.05 +1.94 -0.51 1.88

India 0.00 -0.34 0.00 13.50

Indonesia -0.25 -1.54 0.29 2.14

Malaysia -0.06 -2.37 0.13 -2.69

Philippines -0.20 -0.30 -0.08 -2.36

S.Korea -0.08 -2.84 0.52 13.99

Singapore -0.05 -0.50 -0.77 10.79

Taiwan +0.07 +3.07 -0.07 17.83

Thailand -0.10 -3.85 -0.09 11.83

($1 = 14,260.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR