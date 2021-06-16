Asia currencies slip as focus turns to Fed

Article content

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened

slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as markets awaited the

end of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which could

offer a clearer timeline for a shift from its ultra-loose

policy.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso

gave up about 0.2% each, while the Singapore dollar and

the Thai baht edged 0.1% lower against a steady dollar.

Indications of when the Fed will start tapering its

bond-buying program and raise interest rates will be key for

investors and regional central banks, as well as its comments

about quickening inflation which the Fed has called transitory.

“A bit more clarity can’t come soon enough,” Frederic

Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC, said of

the Fed’s plan to eventually exit its current policy settings.

“Central banks in Asia are certainly watching with a keen

eye. Once the road-map of the Fed’s exit becomes clearer, and

initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open

the door for policy adjustments across the region.”

Regional central banks have kept interest rates at record

lows and maintained an accommodative policy stance this year as

waves of fresh coronavirus infections threaten to stymie a