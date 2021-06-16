Ariana Grande Sings About The End of Pandemic Lockdown

The pop icon sang all about it and celebrated the return to life, as we once knew it, alongside James Corden (who also has a background in theater) and Tony-winning Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur.

The trio parodied “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray during a segment on The Late Late Show, and their performance comes on the heels of a significant vaccination milestone for New York and an official end to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.