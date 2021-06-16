Anthony Ramos Almost Wasn’t Cast In “In The Heights”

Lord, give me some paciencia y fe.
In the Heights is a cinematic masterpiece — a Broadway show brought to life on the big screen.
Anthony Ramos stuns as Usnavi and it’s hard to imagine anyone else being more perfect for the role.
But apparently, there was once a time when that was indeed the case.
In a recent interview with Trevor Noah, Anthony revealed that this year’s movie wasn’t his first run with In the Heights, and that he was initially rejected from his first audition.
He then went on to explain how he later landed a role with In the Heights for a production in Utah.
But I still can’t get over his initial rejection.
You’re telling me that this perfectly talented, adorable human being was almost left out of the entire production??
THANK GOD, he finally met Lin-Manuel Miranda who must have seen his potential and cast him in Hamilton.
As a lifelong theatre nerd, I understand that casting is often very subjective and there are millions of variables that could sometimes prevent a perfectly talented person from getting a deserved role…but STILL.
In the Heights wouldn’t be the same without you, Anthony!
