A New Filing for Morgan Stanley To Give Its Clients Exposure to Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • NYDIG and FS Investments filed paperwork with the SEC for a BTC investment fund.
  • The new filing shows that this is the fourth fund linked to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:).

NYDIG and FS Investments announced they have filed paperwork with the SEC for a investment fund. Also, the filing will allow Morgan Stanley to give its clients exposure to bitcoin.

NYDIG is a leading tech and financial services firm devoted to Bitcoin. And FS Investments, a top alternative investment manager.

According to the filing report, Morgan Stanley will receive specific placement and servicing fees for clients it refers to the issuer.

Let’s note that in March, Morgan Stanley became the first major US bank to give its clients exposure to bitcoin. This includes the FS NYDIG Select Fund, the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund LP, and the Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund LP. More so, it did it through a trio of funds, one of which NYDIG and FS Investments jointly created…

