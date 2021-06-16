98% of CFOs say their hedge fund will invest in Bitcoin by 2026: Study By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Traditional hedge funds are willing to increase their exposure in and other cryptocurrency markets over the next five years, a new survey has found.

Intertrust Global — an international trust and corporate management company — polled the chief financial officers of 100 hedge funds globally about their intention to purchase crypto-assets. About 98% of them responded that they expect their hedge funds to invest 7.2% of their assets in cryptocurrencies by 2026.

Bitcoin is up more than 800% from its mid-March nadir even after the May 2021 wipeout. Source: TradingView