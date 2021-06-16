98% of CFOs say their hedge fund will invest in Bitcoin by 2026: Study By Cointelegraph

98% of CFOs say their hedge fund will invest in Bitcoin by 2026: Study
Traditional hedge funds are willing to increase their exposure in and other cryptocurrency markets over the next five years, a new survey has found.
Intertrust Global — an international trust and corporate management company — polled the chief financial officers of 100 hedge funds globally about their intention to purchase crypto-assets. About 98% of them responded that they expect their hedge funds to invest 7.2% of their assets in cryptocurrencies by 2026.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.