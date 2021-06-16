15 Clever Song Lyrics And Meanings People Missed

4.

“We fought with him.” / “Me? I died for him.” / “Me? I loved him.” from “Alexander Hamilton” in Hamilton the musical

“It took me several months after initially watching Hamilton to recognize the double meanings here. Hercules Mulligan and Lafayette fought beside Hamilton, and Madison and Jefferson — the same actors in Act 2 — fought against him. Laurens died for a cause Hamilton supported and Philip died defending his honor. Eliza and Angelica were in love with him, Peggy loved him as a brother, and Maria was in love with him.”

—mermaid04