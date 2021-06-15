Zoë Kravitz To Direct Channing Tatum In “Pussy Island”



Tristar Media / Getty Images



“This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, ‘Wait, why are you thinking about me for this?’ No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things,” Channing noted.