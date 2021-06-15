Yields steady before Fed meeting statement

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jun 15, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were

steady on Tuesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal

Reserve’s two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will be watched

for any signals on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin

paring its massive bond purchase program.

The Fed is not expected to announce a taper until its August

Jackson Hole economic symposium, though it may indicate that it

has begun discussions about when it is likely to commence.

“There are some expectations surrounding the extent to which

the Fed will discuss tapering,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S.

rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The lack of clarity in employment data, however, makes it

difficult for the Fed to gauge the strength of the economic

recovery and move ahead with any plans to tighten policy.

Extended unemployment benefits are not due to end for

another several months, while childcare issues remain because

many schools are still closed to in-person learning until the

beginning of the school year, Lyngen noted. That means that

“investors’ expectations are generally in a holding pattern

until the fall,” he said.

Policymakers will also update their economic projections and

markets will focus on whether they upgrade their inflation

projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than

expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6%

year-over-year during the month, the largest gain since November

2010.

Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on

the day at 1.499%. They fell to a three-month low of 1.428% on

Friday and have dropped from a one-year high of 1.78% in March.

Another key focus at this week’s meeting will be whether the

Fed raises the interest its pays on excess reserves (IOER) and

on reverse repurchase agreements (repo) as money market

investors struggle with a lack of high-quality short-term

assets.

By raising the IOER, the Fed can ease some downward pressure

on short-term rates. Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase

agreement market were at one basis point on Tuesday.

Some analysts say the Fed is unlikely to make any

adjustments unless the fed funds rate falls below 5 basis

points, which it has so far held above. The fed funds rate

was at 6 basis points on Monday.

The Treasury saw strong demand for a $24 billion sale of

20-year bonds on Tuesday. The debt sold at a high yield of

2.12%, more than one basis point below where it had traded

before the auction.

The bonds were “very well bid,” said Kim Rupert, managing

director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, in

a report. She noted that a $3 billion reduction in the auction’s

size from May likely helped to boost interest.

June 15 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.000

Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000

Two-year note 99-235/256 0.167 0.006

Three-year note 99-186/256 0.3418 0.008

Five-year note 99-212/256 0.7854 -0.002

Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.1936 -0.002

10-year note 101-40/256 1.499 -0.002

20-year bond 102-36/256 2.1176 0.001

30-year bond 103-208/256 2.2003 0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 -1.25

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR