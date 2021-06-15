Yields steady before Fed meeting statement

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were
steady on Tuesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal
Reserve’s two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will be watched
for any signals on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin
paring its massive bond purchase program.
The Fed is not expected to announce a taper until its August
Jackson Hole economic symposium, though it may indicate that it
has begun discussions about when it is likely to commence.
“There are some expectations surrounding the extent to which
the Fed will discuss tapering,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S.
rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The lack of clarity in employment data, however, makes it
difficult for the Fed to gauge the strength of the economic
recovery and move ahead with any plans to tighten policy.
Extended unemployment benefits are not due to end for
another several months, while childcare issues remain because
many schools are still closed to in-person learning until the
beginning of the school year, Lyngen noted. That means that
“investors’ expectations are generally in a holding pattern
until the fall,” he said.
Policymakers will also update their economic projections and
markets will focus on whether they upgrade their inflation
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than
expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6%
year-over-year during the month, the largest gain since November
2010.
Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on
the day at 1.499%. They fell to a three-month low of 1.428% on
Friday and have dropped from a one-year high of 1.78% in March.
Another key focus at this week’s meeting will be whether the
Fed raises the interest its pays on excess reserves (IOER) and
on reverse repurchase agreements (repo) as money market
investors struggle with a lack of high-quality short-term
assets.
By raising the IOER, the Fed can ease some downward pressure
on short-term rates. Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase
agreement market were at one basis point on Tuesday.
Some analysts say the Fed is unlikely to make any
adjustments unless the fed funds rate falls below 5 basis
points, which it has so far held above. The fed funds rate
was at 6 basis points on Monday.
The Treasury saw strong demand for a $24 billion sale of
20-year bonds on Tuesday. The debt sold at a high yield of
2.12%, more than one basis point below where it had traded
before the auction.
The bonds were “very well bid,” said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, in
a report. She noted that a $3 billion reduction in the auction’s
size from May likely helped to boost interest.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
June 15 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.000
Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000
Two-year note 99-235/256 0.167 0.006
Three-year note 99-186/256 0.3418 0.008
Five-year note 99-212/256 0.7854 -0.002
Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.1936 -0.002
10-year note 101-40/256 1.499 -0.002
20-year bond 102-36/256 2.1176 0.001
30-year bond 103-208/256 2.2003 0.010
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 -1.25
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.