Yields steady before Fed meeting statement

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were

steady on Tuesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal

Reserve’s two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will be watched

for any signals on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin

paring its massive bond purchase program.

The Fed is not expected to announce a taper until its August

Jackson Hole economic symposium, though it may indicate that it

has begun discussions about when it is likely to commence.

“There are some expectations surrounding the extent to which

the Fed will discuss tapering,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S.

rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The lack of clarity in employment data, however, makes it

difficult for the Fed to gauge the strength of the economic

recovery and move ahead with any plans to tighten policy.

Extended unemployment benefits are not due to end for

another several months, while childcare issues remain because

many schools are still closed to in-person learning until the

beginning of the school year, Lyngen noted. That means that

“investors’ expectations are generally in a holding pattern

until the fall,” he said.

Policymakers will also update their economic projections and

markets will focus on whether they upgrade their inflation