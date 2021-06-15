Within five years, US hedge funds expect to hold 10.6% of assets in crypto By Cointelegraph

Within five years, US hedge funds expect to hold 10.6% of assets in crypto
A new survey of 100 chief financial officers at hedge funds worldwide has indicated that the sector is planning a significant increase in its exposure to crypto assets in the near term.
The survey, conducted by Intertrust, suggests that if the respondents’ forecasts were broadly mirrored across the sector, assets in crypto held by global hedge funds could hit $312 billion. United States-based funds were most bullish about the new asset class, expecting to raise their portfolio exposure to crypto to 10.6% on average within five years.
