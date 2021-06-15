William Watson: Post-COVID, we’re sadder but richer

Canadians’ net worth is up almost $2 trillion during one of the worst years most of us can remember Photo by Getty Images

Article content The first-quarter national balance sheet accounts came out last week. Are you feeling richer yet? The country’s total assets increased $7.4 trillion last year (strictly: between Q1/2020 and Q1/2021). That’s on a base of $45.2 trillion. So in the first quarter of this year we were up to $52.6 trillion in assets, financial and non-financial. Don’t have a firm grasp on what a trillion dollars is? Me neither. But first-quarter GDP, calculated at annual rates, was $2.4 trillion. So the value of the stuff we have is almost 19 times what we produce in a year — or maybe a little less, since that $2.4 trillion in first-quarter output was still a little less than what we could be producing, due to the pandemic. Of course, what you own is only half your balance sheet story. What you owe is the other half. We also owe big-time. Our liabilities are $39 trillion, which is 16.3 times what we produce in a year — so we’ll have to hope nobody asks us to pay that back all at once. Most of that amount isn’t government, by the way. Governments are doing their best to pile up liabilities but most of Canadians’ debts are by the private sector.

Article content Subtract liabilities from assets and you get net worth. The country’s net worth in the first quarter of this year was therefore $52.6 trillion minus $39 trillion = $13.6 trillion. The strange thing is that a year ago, in the first quarter of 2020, i.e., just at the outset of the pandemic, the country’s net worth was $11.7 trillion. So we’re up almost $2 trillion during one of the worst years those of us not alive during World War II can remember. You might think that’s just a rebound: values collapsed because of COVID and they’re now getting back to normal. Except that data for Q1/20 only include three weeks’ worth of real pandemic: that first NBA game cancellation was on March 11, just 20 days from the end of the quarter. And Q1/20 was actually an improvement on Q1/19: just $11.5 trillion compared with Q1/20’s $11.7 trillion. We did add lots of liabilities over the past year but most of the balance sheet action was on the asset side. Total assets up $7.4 trillion. Financial assets up $5.5 trillion, reflecting the hot stock market. Residential structures up almost $400 billion, reflecting the hot housing market — and not fully reflecting it yet since prices have been rising still higher since the first quarter. Of course, one Canadian’s more valuable home is another Canadian’s more costly first house. So the increase in wealth isn’t uniformly distributed across the country (even woke folk would like to use capital gains taxes to make it that way). And if you tried to sell the whole country’s housing stock at the stratospheric — many would say “crazy” — prices seen in the past few weeks, those prices wouldn’t hold.

Article content Ted Morton: America will not put the power back in OPEC’s hands William Watson: In a world with One Big Government, Mars is looking better and better William Watson: Money for nothing One line in the Statcan report of all this that caught my eye was about the increase in the value of Canadian land over the past four quarters — from $4.5 trillion in Q1/20 to $5.5 trillion last quarter — and also of our natural resources — from $669 billion last year to $1.1 trillion this year. This reflected “the strengthening price of commodities, including crude oil and potash.” I must say it is refreshing to see acknowledgement in a document from official Ottawa that oil, potash and other non-renewable commodities are part of Canada’s national wealth. And that their value to the country has actually increased recently. On the other hand, it’s hard to see how the hard numbers accord with what seems to be the official political view in Ottawa, that non-renewable natural resources are more a curse than a blessing. The Statcan document that describes how the value of land and other non-produced assets is calculated — which only took me about a half hour to find, i.e., not long for a Statcan search — quotes a 1993 European Commission guide which specifies that: “natural assets must not only be owned but be capable of bringing economic benefits to their owners, given the technology, scientific knowledge, economic infrastructure, available resources and set of relative prices prevailing on the dates to which the balance sheet relates or expected in the near future.”

Article content But the policy of most governments outside Alberta, including the federal government, seems to be that oil and gas assets will increasingly not be capable of bringing economic benefits to their owners — or to anyone else, for that matter, since most policy seems to be pointing in the direction of a future in which we leave these resources in the “sub-soil,” as the balance sheet literature calls it where they provide benefits for no one. Ted Morton argues elsewhere in FP Comment that a world without gas and oil is utter and dangerous fantasy — something the U.S. Defence Department understands and will persuade President Joe Biden of. It seems Statistics Canada also understands it, though you wonder how long that will last.

