When Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Met Harry Styles

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

The hairball went in One Direction: on top of his head.


Thomas Niedermueller / Via Getty

Her name is Kering, and I love her.

And apparently Kering likes to greet Salma’s guests in interesting ways. Namely, she regurgitates pellets (a hairball made up of bones, fur, feathers and scales — all the indigestible stuff) on them.

“One time, there was a very important celebrity — I will not say his name — and he was really excited about the owl and hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me,” Salma started.


Dia Dipasupil / Via Getty

“He’s like, ‘Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?’ And the minute he least expected it, it came on his head — but then she did the thing [coughed it up]. This ball of rat hair was on his head.”

So how did this mystery celeb react? “He was okay, he was [kind of] cool. He didn’t scream,” she explained.


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Via Getty

“Harry Styles. I hope I’m not in trouble. He was super cool by the way. He was super cool even with that happening,” Salma said after revealing the celebrity’s name. “He’s the best. He’s the best!”

That he is.


The Late Late Show with James Corden / CBS / Via giphy.com

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR