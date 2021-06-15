When Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Met Harry Styles

The hairball went in One Direction: on top of his head.
Her name is Kering, and I love her.
And apparently Kering likes to greet Salma’s guests in interesting ways. Namely, she regurgitates pellets (a hairball made up of bones, fur, feathers and scales — all the indigestible stuff) on them.
“One time, there was a very important celebrity — I will not say his name — and he was really excited about the owl and hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me,” Salma started.
“He’s like, ‘Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?’ And the minute he least expected it, it came on his head — but then she did the thing [coughed it up]. This ball of rat hair was on his head.”
So how did this mystery celeb react? “He was okay, he was [kind of] cool. He didn’t scream,” she explained.
“Harry Styles. I hope I’m not in trouble. He was super cool by the way. He was super cool even with that happening,” Salma said after revealing the celebrity’s name. “He’s the best. He’s the best!”
That he is.
