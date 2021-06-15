Volkswagen to cut working hours at Wolfsburg over chip shortage By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) will cut working hours at its Wolfsburg factory next week, a spokesman said, as the carmaker continues to suffer from an ongoing shortage of crucial semiconductors that has already impacted production earlier this year.
Chief Executive Herbert Diess last month said Europe’s top carmaker was in “crisis mode” over the shortage, adding the impact of the shortage would intensify and hit profits in the second quarter, which ends in two weeks.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.