VerticalScope CEO eyes more acquisitions after upsized public debut

VerticalScope increased the size of the offering on Monday after a wave of investor interest catapulted the deal to ‘many multiple times oversubscribed’ Photo by Pawel Dwulit/Bloomberg News/File

Article content Shares of VerticalScope Inc. made its public debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday after raising its offering by 25 per cent to $125 million a day earlier. The Toronto-based company’s initial public offering is the latest in a parade of Canadian tech companies to take to the public markets. It hiked the size of the deal to $125 million from $100 million after garnering strong demand from investors. VerticalScope listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticket symbol FORA at $22 per share. The company had initially planned to price the offering between $19 and $23. The stock closed on its first day of trading at $22.95, down 9 per cent from its opening price of $25.25. The company decided to increase the size of the offering on Monday after a wave of investor interest catapulted the deal to “many multiple times oversubscribed,” chief executive officer Rob Laidlaw said in an interview.

Article content “We had a significant amount of investor interest in our business,” Laidlaw said. “We have a very strong M&A pipeline coming up, and we thought that we would be able to put that money to work and deliver shareholder returns.” The deal values NordStar Capital LP’s stake – one of its largest shareholders – at $173 million. NordStar purchased Torstar Corp. in a $60 million takeover last year, seeing its stake almost triple with the IPO. RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and National Bank Financial Inc. led the IPO, which also included TD Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and HSBC Securities Inc. We had a significant amount of investor interest in our business The company – founded by Laidlaw in 1999 – hosts more than 1,200 enthusiast communities websites on topics including guitars, woodworking, beekeeping, dogs, do-it-yourself projects and sailing, with more than 100 million monthly users. With $100 million earmarked for the 20 potential acquisitions in its pipeline over the next year, VerticalScope expects to add US$18 million in adjusted earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) collectively. The company booked US$26.6 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2020, a five per cent increase from 2019. In its 22-year history, the company has made more than 200 acquisitions. In 2018 and 2019 alone, it spent $50.1 million on 25 acquisitions – including Yellow Pages’ RedFlagDeals – before largely pausing its acquisition strategy last year to focus on upgrading its cloud-based software and migrating its online communities to the new platform.