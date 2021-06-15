Vale, BHP propose 1.2 bln reais DIP financing for Samarco -court document

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA plans to receive a 1.2 billion reais ($238 million) debtor-in-possession loan extended by its controlling shareholders, Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd, to maintain its activity, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

But a group representing 80% of Samarco’s debt excluding Vale and BHP oppose the move, saying the DIP financing goal would be to protect Vale and BHP assets.

Samarco would pay an annual interest rate of 9.5% and be able to generate enough cash to meet its obligations, the document showed.

Samarco filed for bankruptcy protection in April to prevent creditors’ claims from affecting operations that resumed in 2020, more than five years after a tailings dam collapsed, causing one of Brazil’s worst environmental accidents.

In an email to Reuters, Samarco said the financing proposed by Vale and BHP was essential “for the maintenance of its operations, jobs, payment of its suppliers, while defraying its cash needs.”

The creditors’ opposition, Samarco said, would undermine its recovery and its ability to repair the damage caused by the dam collapse.

Vale and BHP, in separate emails, said loans made in recent years were aimed at allowing resumption of Samarco’s operations so that it could fulfill its obligations.