UK sees record jump in employee numbers in May

LONDON — The number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record amount in May as COVID restrictions eased and pubs and restaurants resumed indoor service, though it still remains more than half a million below its pre-pandemic peak.

Tax data released on Tuesday showed that British companies increased their number of employees by 197,000 in May, the biggest single-month increase since records began in July 2014, taking the total to 28.5 million.

Tuesday’s figures also showed the fastest headline wage growth since 2007 in the year to April, although statisticians warned that this was distorted by comparisons with depressed wages a year ago and greater job losses among low-paid staff.

“The level of employment is still well below its pre-crisis level, suggesting there is still plenty of slack in the labor market,” said Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics.

The headline unemployment rate fell for a fourth month in a row to 4.7% for the three months to April, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

“The latest forecasts for unemployment are around half of what was previously feared and the number of employees on payroll is at its highest level since April last year,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said.