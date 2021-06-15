UK payrolled employees surge by 197,000 in May

Article content

LONDON — The number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record 197,000 in May as COVID restrictions eased and pubs and restaurants resumed indoor service, tax data showed on Tuesday.

The headline unemployment rate for the three months to April fell to 4.7%, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll and its lowest since August.

April’s fall in the jobless rate was the fourth in a row, and came alongside an increase of 113,000 in the number of people in employment. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 150,000.

Britain’s headline unemployment rate has been kept down by the government’s furlough program. This paid wages on 8.9 million jobs at its peak in May 2020, during the first COVID lockdown, and supported 3.4 million jobs in April 2021.

More recent ONS survey data pointed to a further fall to just over 2 million jobs by mid-May.

“The latest forecasts for unemployment are around half of what was previously feared and the number of employees on payroll is at its highest level since April last year,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

The Bank of England predicted last month that unemployment would only rise modestly when the furlough scheme stops at the end of September 2020.