U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.27%, while the index lost 0.20%, and the index declined 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 2.20% or 2.38 points to trade at 110.35 at the close. Meanwhile, American Express Company (NYSE:) added 1.53% or 2.51 points to end at 166.32 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.86% or 1.32 points to 154.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.50% or 3.70 points to trade at 242.56 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) declined 1.46% or 2.30 points to end at 155.27 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 1.33% or 2.37 points to 175.81.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.11% to 90.86, Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.35% to settle at 34.56 and Nov Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.16% to close at 17.51.

The worst performers were Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.05% to 183.75 in late trade, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.74% to settle at 37.61 and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.35% to 178.62 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 102.05% to 6.89, Torchlight Energ (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.34% to settle at 5.0600 and Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.08% to close at 4.170.

The worst performers were PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.58% to 9.185 in late trade, NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.90% to settle at 1.0600 and Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.41% to 58.72 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1709 to 1474 and 112 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2253 fell and 1229 advanced, while 123 ended unchanged.

Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.11% or 4.42 to 90.86. Shares in Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.35% or 1.44 to 34.56. Shares in Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 102.05% or 3.48 to 6.89. Shares in Torchlight Energ (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 41.34% or 1.4800 to 5.0600.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 3.84% to 17.02.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.31% or 5.75 to $1860.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.00% or 1.42 to hit $72.30 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.80% or 1.31 to trade at $74.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.2128, while USD/JPY fell 0.00% to 110.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 90.477.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR