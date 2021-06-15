U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.27%, while the index lost 0.20%, and the index declined 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 2.20% or 2.38 points to trade at 110.35 at the close. Meanwhile, American Express Company (NYSE:) added 1.53% or 2.51 points to end at 166.32 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.86% or 1.32 points to 154.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.50% or 3.70 points to trade at 242.56 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) declined 1.46% or 2.30 points to end at 155.27 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 1.33% or 2.37 points to 175.81.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.11% to 90.86, Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.35% to settle at 34.56 and Nov Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.16% to close at 17.51.

The worst performers were Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.05% to 183.75 in late trade, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.74% to settle at 37.61 and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.35% to 178.62 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 102.05% to 6.89, Torchlight Energ (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.34% to settle at 5.0600 and Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.08% to close at 4.170.

The worst performers were PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.58% to 9.185 in late trade, NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.90% to settle at 1.0600 and Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.41% to 58.72 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1709 to 1474 and 112 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2253 fell and 1229 advanced, while 123 ended unchanged.

Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.11% or 4.42 to 90.86. Shares in Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.35% or 1.44 to 34.56. Shares in Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 102.05% or 3.48 to 6.89. Shares in Torchlight Energ (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 41.34% or 1.4800 to 5.0600.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 3.84% to 17.02.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.31% or 5.75 to $1860.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.00% or 1.42 to hit $72.30 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.80% or 1.31 to trade at $74.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.2128, while USD/JPY fell 0.00% to 110.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 90.477.