U.S. Senators want Commerce Dept to list tech to keep away from China

WASHINGTON — A group of 10 Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday urged Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to direct her department to work faster to identify new American technologies that China’s government could misuse if exported to that country.

The letter led by Senator Tom Cotton and seen by Reuters urged the department to identify “emerging and foundational technologies” as required under a 2018 law.

“We remain concerned that U.S. businesses export sensitive technologies to ostensibly civilian Chinese firms or accept investment from them only for these Chinese firms to promptly hand over this technology to the Chinese military or intelligence services,” said the letter that was also signed by Marco Rubio, John Cornyn, Ben Sasse, Rick Scott and Todd Young.

The letter from the senators said Commerce has only produced “a limited set of controlled emerging technologies …So long as these lists remain incomplete and underutilized, the federal government will lack a properly functioning export control system and foreign investment screening process.”

The letter added that “leaves the United States unacceptably vulnerable to China’s economic predation.”

A U.S. congressional advisory report this month said Commerce was failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China’s military.