U.S. judge orders resumption in federal drilling auctions in setback for Biden

Article content

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration’s pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, dealing a setback to a key White House effort to address climate change.

The order granted a preliminary injunction to Louisiana and 12 other states that sued Democratic President Joe Biden and the Interior Department over its hold on new leasing.

Biden paused the government’s drilling program in January pending a review that is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The move was part of a sweeping plan to combat the effects of climate change.

It was not immediately clear when auctions would resume.

The judge’s decision, which applies to onshore and offshore leasing nationwide, will remain in effect pending the final resolution of the case or orders from higher courts, according to a court document.

In the ruling, Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana said the states had met the requirements to establish that they would suffer injury from the pause on new oil and gas leases.

“Millions and possibly billions of dollars are at stake,” Doughty wrote.

He also said the states had a “substantial likelihood of success” with their lawsuit.