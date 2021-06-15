Traders look for Bitcoin price daily close at $41K to confirm bullish reversal By Cointelegraph

Traders look for Bitcoin price daily close at $41K to confirm bullish reversal
started the week with a strong breakout to $40,900, but today bulls are trying to hold Bitcoin price above the $40,000 level.
As the price broke from the $31,000 to $39,000 range on June 14, traders speculated that setting a daily higher high and a close above $41,000 would set BTC up for a move to $47,000, but a lack of sustained buy volume and the much-discussed possibility of a death cross between the 50- and 200-day moving average are factors that could be keeping traders cautious.
