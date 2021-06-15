‘Tiger King’ star and convicted animal abuser Joe Exotic to launch NFT from prison By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The nonfungible token industry isn’t over yet, as Tiger King star Joe Exotic is set to launch his own NFT drop from prison, with some external assistance.

New York-founded cryptocurrency club More announced Tuesday its foray into the celebrity NFT space with an auction on behalf of former zoo operator and TV star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known professionally as Joe Exotic.