‘Tiger King’ star and convicted animal abuser Joe Exotic to launch NFT from prison By Cointelegraph

‘Tiger King’ star and convicted animal abuser Joe Exotic to launch NFT from prison
The nonfungible token industry isn’t over yet, as Tiger King star Joe Exotic is set to launch his own NFT drop from prison, with some external assistance.
New York-founded cryptocurrency club More announced Tuesday its foray into the celebrity NFT space with an auction on behalf of former zoo operator and TV star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known professionally as Joe Exotic.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.