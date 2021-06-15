This Week in Work: Lonely employees, an AI self-driving startup and the generation most ready to go back to the office

Plus, some companies are reneging on their promises of flexible work schedules in the After Times Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content Ideas, insights and takeaways from the disrupted world of work Can we move back to Calgary and become Encana again, now? Doug Suttles, for a time the most hated man in the nation’s oilpatch for shuffling Encana off to Denver in 2013, is retiring from his position as Chief Executive Officer at Ovintiv Inc. (No one asked us but we suspect he might have been equally reviled for naming the company after something that sounds like an ersatz coffee with none of the caffeine or flavour.) Time to bring it back? No, no one is predicting that and Suttles will be replaced by current president Brendan McCracken, which likely means status quo in terms of strategy, which has been focused on accelerating debt reduction, driving efficiencies across its core asset base and staying in a city with a better hockey team. It’s a week of big exits. WestJet CEO Ed Sims says he will take his leave later this year. It has been an eventful few years for the firm that built its brand as the fun, affordable airline that cares. Things turned acrimonious as staff unionized and the turmoil led to an abrupt departure by his predecessor Gregg Saretsky in 2018. After that there was the Boeing 737 Max recall and the severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business — WestJet lost 71 per cent of its workforce and had to slash their flight capacity by a third. And, oh yeah, the airline was sold to Onex Corp. No doubt Sims is looking forward to next year. A successor has not been named to take the company.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content From planes to automobiles Meanwhile, the race to catch up to Tesla is in full swing. Let’s start with Tesla itself, which just this week announced the unexpected departure of Jerome Guillen, who served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four execs running the company with CEO Elon Musk. Guillen had been with Tesla for a decade, and had previously served as president of Tesla’s automotive business. This might be welcome news for Apple, which has been to be a rival and added Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric car division and founder of Canoo Inc., a developer of self-driving vehicles. Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files It all seems a bit like a race to the moon, no? And Canada isn’t going to be left out in the cold either. Closer to home, Raquel Urtasun, a University of Toronto professor of computer science and world-leading expert in machine learning and computer vision, has left her position as chief scientist at Uber’s ATG self-driving car lab in Toronto to start her own autonomous car company. The startup, called Waabi, will focus on using AI to address the challenges that plague the full commercialization of self-driving technology. Waabi announced more than $100 million in funding this week — one of the largest rounds of initial financing secured by a Canadian startup. Mark her and Waabi as one to watch. Future of work Every day, another survey on hybrid work strategy. Which is great; we can’t get enough and returning to the office is a contentious topic. This time, we get feedback from Gen Z. Some workers are all for it— in a recent poll by Angus Reid for ADP Canada, 36 per cent of the Canadian Gen Zers surveyed were all for the return to their desks — while others are dreading the post-pandemic shift back to the traditional nine-to-fives they left behind. It’ll all come down to company policy, on an organization-by-organization basis, which may leave employees having to make some tough decisions.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content And that’s one reason we love the surveys, because people keep changing their minds. Just ask staffers at Amazon and IBM. Both companies pulled an about-face last week, announcing changes to their previously statements about flexible work schedules in the After Times. While previous reports stated that Amazon was aiming to return to an office-centric culture, corporate Amazon employees will now be allowed to work remotely up to two days a week, with the possibility of working entirely remotely for up to four weeks a year. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images files The company says it’s “learning and evolving as we go” to explain the change of heart. IBM pulled the opposite move: The tech multinational had hinted at hybrid and remote possibilities earlier in the pandemic, but in a memo to staff this week, they announced that they will be reopening all of their American offices this fall, and that staff will be expected to clock-in in person. Citing “improving U.S. clinical conditions and broad access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the memo advises all staffers to be prepared to return to their physical office spaces the week of September 7. Facebook is splitting the difference. Starting June 15, Facebook will allow employees to request permanent, remote work arrangements. (Previously, only employees with a certain level of seniority could make this ask.) Hybrid work schedules will also be considered for those whose work requires them to be on-site at least some of the time, and expanded remote work access across international borders is on the table for those who are interested in living and working abroad, reports CNBC.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Working from away may come at a price with a clawback in salary, though: CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last summer that remote work could come with compensation adjustments in line with market values. Labour economics The country is currently living in two worlds: The broader economy, where the unemployment rate is climbing (up to 8.2 per cent in May, with 68,000 jobs lost in the month amidst lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID), and the tech sector, where they can’t hire fast enough. Amazon has announced plans to hire 1,800 employees coast to coast, and across areas of the business, this year. Shopify, Google, Twitter and Pinterest have also announced hiring plans in Canada. Many Canadian startups — especially those with a focus on digital transformation — find themselves with a related issue. With an influx of venture capital investment money as the pandemic winds down, some companies are having to hit fast-forward on a hire that was maybe a few years down the road in the original business plan: a Chief Financial Officer. For organizations that are looking to take their companies public, which may happen sooner depending on the windfalls they’ve received of late, having a CFO in place is crucial. Take Snapcommerce, a Toronto-based e-comm promotions startup. Photo by Handout The pandemic accelerated interest in the company, and they closed a $107-million round of venture capital funding in March — four times what they had raised to date. All of a sudden, the company had an immediate need to beef up their lean finance team. In response, the company announced their new CFO hire last week — Daniel Weisenfeld, former head of investment-retail banking at Bank of America. Co-founder Hussein Fazal says this hire, as well as appointing Anan Kashyap, CFO of Poshmark, to its board, will help to make the company “IPO-ready.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ICYMI: The hottest story on FP last week was Bianca Bharti’s piece on how the private sector can’t wait for new talent to get through a long university degree and is pushing to get workers in the door and take on-the-job training. Bye-bye four-year degree. Levelling up Working from home isn’t without its challenges, and we don’t just mean spotty tech or having to excuse yourself from a meeting when the doorbell rings. In an age where some of your colleagues will have returned to the office while you’re still at home, it can be difficult to stay top of mind, reports Fast Company. So what can you do to stay on the radar? Take on the task of scheduling meetings so you can ensure they happen in rooms with videoconferencing capability. This way you won’t just be a faceless voice in the room.

Maybe this goes without saying on the heels of the first point, but leave your camera on. Yes, that means you have to wear pants.

Create opportunities to socialize. Organize a virtual trivia night or cocktail hour so you can still hang out with your team.

Book virtual coffee dates and send regular emails and texts to check in regularly with team members, to maintain your office relationships. Health matters It’s probably not a shock to learn that employees are lonelier than ever. High-quality connections are vital for people to feel socially fulfilled at work, and — while the idea of the being lonely at work was emerging before COVID-19 — the isolation of the pandemic has made fostering interpersonal relationships with colleagues even more difficult. (There’s only so much connection you can get over Zoom.) This means that companies will need to commit to psychological safety — the idea that it’s okay to take personal risks, like asking questions, admitting mistakes and showing vulnerability — as well as opportunities to encourage empathy and interdependence among teams.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This isn’t just about social events and team-building exercises, either. (Trust falls aren’t going to fix this one.) Teams need to be structured for collaboration, says the Harvard Business Review, and not just baton-passing work. High levels of interactivity, and the sharing of thoughts and resources, will be important. Add in an element of recognition for people who help to foster interpersonal relationship building at work, and workplace loneliness may be something you can leave behind with the pandemic. Your eyes are working too hard We’ll tell you what else you can leave behind with the pandemic and the days of never-ending videoconferencing: blue light glasses. These now-popular specs cropped up on so many work-from-home essentials lists over the past year, touting their ability to temper the effects of blue light emitted from screens, but their effectiveness is cloudy (pun absolutely intended). Digital eye strain is definitely a thing, but the amount of blue light emitted from screens is minimal and there’s no evidence to support that it causes structural damage to the eye. In fact, a recent study in the American Journal of Ophthalmology found no difference in the amount of digital eye strain between a test group using blue light glasses and a placebo group. You’d be better off scheduling in breaks from the screen, and not just for your eyes. Burnout is a real thing. Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto Some Chinese millennials are taking a stand against burnout, in fact, in what they’re calling the “lying flat” movement. In response to the hyper-competitive rat race in China, groups of people are “lying down” by working a job at their own pace and resting when they need to. They’re also refusing to work overtime, avoiding desk jobs and even not getting married and starting families, in order to buck tradition. In a culture where the 9-9-6 expectation is rampant — working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — it’s a revolt against the convention of overwork. Poor enforcement of labour laws sees people suffering from exhaustion and depression, and in extreme cases, dying at their desks.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Accountability The senior officer responsible for human resources in the Canadian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Steve Whelan, is calling for the military to keep its promise to address sexual misconduct, after numerous reports of inappropriate behaviour involving senior commanders. Whelan, as head of military personnel, has oversight on everything from recruitment and training to promotions and health care, and will be implementing reforms to various areas that will have a direct impact on Armed Forces culture. Proposals for change will come from a variety of channels, including from retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour, who has been conducting a year-long study in order to provide strategy for eliminating sexual misconduct. Watercooler One would think that an apple left atop a stack of papers when workers evacuated the office in haste 15 months ago would be a “puddle of putrid goo,” but a deputy managing editor at The Atlantic, Rachel Gutman, accidentally figured out that in certain conditions — in this case, an empty office in the midst of a pandemic — the rot stays away and desiccation happens instead. In other words, it dries out instead of liquefying. We were immediately drawn to this story and wondered what we could learn to apply to HR insights. Gutman interviewed food scientists to find out exactly what went on with the shrivelled up, raisin-like apple in question, and it seems “…the apple had benefited from a combination of natural decay processes, a fortuitous lack of fungi, and the very particular environmental conditions of an abandoned, climate-controlled office.” In essence, the apple preserved itself. We know what you’re thinking — was it still edible? Spoiler alert: Gutman says “… the flavour is that of the raisins from bottom-shelf, vegan, low-calorie rum-raisin ice cream.” Ew, Rachel.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.