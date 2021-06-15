This unknown cryptocurrency soared by 164,842% in hours, only to crash 99% By Cointelegraph

This unknown cryptocurrency soared by 164,842% in hours, only to crash 99%
About $7.65 billion entered the cryptocurrency market in just three hours via a widely unknown altcoin on June 14.
Dubbed as WebDollar (WEBD), the token’s per-unit price surged from $0.0003711 to $0.6121 between 0900 GMT and 1200 GMT. That marked a little over 164,842% gains in its market valuation. Nevertheless, the price spike accompanied declines in volumes; they dropped from around $345.2K to $318.94K during the rally.
