This unknown cryptocurrency soared by 164,842% in hours, only to crash 99% By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

This unknown cryptocurrency soared by 164,842% in hours, only to crash 99%

About $7.65 billion entered the cryptocurrency market in just three hours via a widely unknown altcoin on June 14.

Dubbed as WebDollar (WEBD), the token’s per-unit price surged from $0.0003711 to $0.6121 between 0900 GMT and 1200 GMT. That marked a little over 164,842% gains in its market valuation. Nevertheless, the price spike accompanied declines in volumes; they dropped from around $345.2K to $318.94K during the rally.

WebDollar’s market cap explodes by more than $7.65B within a few hours, only to crash by 99% later. Source: CoinMarketCap.com
Most of the WEBD volumes during the token’s pump-and-dump were recorded at IndoEx cryptocurrency exchange. Source: CoinMarketCap.com
FCA directory returned no results matching IndoEx LTD