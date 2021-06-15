These 2 Biotech Stocks Are Up 50% In 2021 and Could Go Even Higher By StockNews



Biotech companies have attracted a great deal of attention amid the global public health crisis with their efforts to help the world fight the COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, the industry is making significant progress in finding cures for several previously incurable diseases with the help of advanced technologies. With continued innovation and strong financials, we think Biogen (BIIB) and BioNTech (BNTX) are examples of companies in the sector that are well positioned to keep benefiting from the industry’s solid growth prospects. Read on.The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of the Biotech industry. The industry has been able to help the world fight against the deadly virus through vaccines and therapies. Along with contributing to fighting the virus, the industry’s increased focus on finding cures for other currently incurable diseases should help it keep growing. According to a Polaris (NYSE:) Market Research report, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR from 2021 – 2028.

Investors’ interest in the biotech industry is evident in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF’s (XBI) 7.7% returns over the past month versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 2.4% gains over this period.

However, biotech stocks are high risk-reward investment propositions in that continuous innovation from investing in R&D is crucial for these companies to prosper. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) are innovating consistently and possess strong financials. So, these two stocks have gained more than 50% so far this year and we think still have plenty of upside.

