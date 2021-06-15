The Chinese University of Hong Kong and ConsenSys create COVID-19 digital passport By Cointelegraph

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, or CUHK, has partnered with developer ConsenSys to launch a new blockchain-based Medoxie COVID-19 Digital Health Passport – a product that could help healthcare workers combat the pandemic.

The passport utilizes blockchain technology to record a patient’s COVID-19-related events, including test results, temperature checks and vaccinations, with the aim of providing a safe pathway to full economic reopening post-pandemic. Information that is held on the passport is said to be stored securely and privately.