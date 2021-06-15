Suriname slams creditors for ‘confrontational’ attitude

Article content

PARAMARIBO/CARACAS — Suriname on Tuesday said creditors were taking a “confrontational attitude” toward debt restructuring talks after bondholders rolled back a deal to delay payments, escalating a dispute between investors and the small South American nation.

A creditor committee, which includes Franklin Templeton, Eaton Vance and Greylock Partners, on Monday said it had triggered a “termination clause” on notes maturing in 2023 and 2026, scrapping a plan struck in April to defer payments on the securities with an outstanding balance of $675 million.

The dispute in part hinges on the handling of future oil revenue from recent crude discoveries. Suriname says it is too soon for those funds to appear on its books, while creditors insist they should be a factor in the debt talks.

Suriname’s finance ministry said it “regrets the non-constructive and confrontational attitude.” It added that there was no alternative to creditors accepting a loss.

In response to the bondholders’ decision, Suriname’s opposition parties on Tuesday said they fear for Suriname’s international reputation now the government cannot meet its financial obligations.

President Chan Santokhi, who was elected in 2020, said in a National Assembly session that his government assumed office with a debt at 160% of GDP.