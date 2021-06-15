Sterling holds steady, unaffected by reopening delay; UK employee numbers jump

Article content

LONDON — The pound was steady in early London trading on Tuesday, holding firm above $1.41 and showing no reaction to a delay in the UK’s lockdown easing plan, while investors took confidence from jobs data showing a record jump in employee numbers in May.

Currency markets were generally quiet ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

The pound was up less than 0.1% against the dollar, at $1.41180 at 0747 GMT.

Versus the euro, it was down around 0.1% at 86.03 pence per euro.

Jobs data released earlier in the session showed that the number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record amount in May as pandemic restrictions eased – though it was still more than half a million below its pre-pandemic peak.

The figures also showed that wages grew at their fastest since 2007 in the year to April.

“The key point in my view is the much-higher-than-expected rise in wages. This is bound to be a point of discussion at next week’s Bank of England meeting,” wrote Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, in a note to clients.

“It’s positive for GBP as it makes normalization of monetary policy more likely.”

The Bank of England’s next policy meeting is on June 24.