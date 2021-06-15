Stellantis to produce 4 electric vehicles at Italy’s Melfi plant from 2024



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen at the company’s corporate office building in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, France, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo



MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis will produce four medium-segment electric vehicles at its Melfi plant in southern Italy from 2024, the UILM union said on Tuesday, after workers’ representatives met with the carmaker at Italy’s industry ministry.

Future production will be based on a single enhanced production line that will merge the two existing lines, the union said in a statement.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest carmaker, was not immediately available for comment.