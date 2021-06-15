Soy eases on improved U.S. weather view; corn mixed

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday on an improved weather outlook for the Midwest crop belt, analysts said.

The forecasts for cooler and wetter conditions later this month also pressured new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), although front-month July gained against back months on spreads, reflecting tight supplies of old-crop U.S. corn.

CBOT July soybeans settled down 6-1/2 cents at $14.65-3/4 per bushel, with new-crop November soybeans down 21-3/4 cents at $13.73-1/2.

CBOT July corn ended up 8-1/4 cents at $6.67-1/2 a bushel, while new-crop December corn fell 7-1/2 cents to settle at $5.73-3/4.

CBOT wheat futures fell nearly 2% on seasonal pressure from the start of the Northern Hemisphere harvest. CBOT July wheat finished down 13 cents at $6.61-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans and deferred corn sagged as traders reacted to weather forecasts calling for beneficial rains and cooler temperatures next week.

“We are seeing follow-through selling from improving weather. Temperatures were a little bit cooler than was forecast the previous day,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International.

Expectations that the moisture would bolster crop prospects helped to overshadow a drop in weekly U.S. crop condition ratings.