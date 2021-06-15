Southwest Airlines temporarily halts flights over computer issue

Article content

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday it was in the process of resuming normal operations after it was forced to temporarily halt flights over a computer issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had issued a temporary nationwide groundstop earlier at the request of Southwest Airlines to resolve a computer reservation issue. The groundstop lasted about 45 minutes, and ended at 2:30 p.m. EDT, it said.

Southwest said the issue was the result of “intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity.”

Just after midnight Tuesday, Southwest Airlines reported a separate issue that also required a groundstop after its “third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues … preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft.”

The airline said that issue affected several hundred flights.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)