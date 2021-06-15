Southwest Airlines temporarily halted flights over computer issue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) said on Tuesday it was in the process of resuming normal operations after it was forced to temporarily halt flights over a computer issue.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had issued a temporary nationwide ground stop earlier at the request of Southwest Airlines in order to resolve a reservation computer issue. The FAA said the groundstop had been lifted. Southwest said the issue was the result of “intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity.”
