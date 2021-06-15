South Africa is Realigning Its Crypto Regulations By CoinQuora



South Africa is Realigning Its Crypto Regulations



South Africa realigns its stance on regulating crypto assets.

The IFWG proposes 25 recommendations to begin regulating crypto activities.

Much like Tanzania, South Africa is prepping to face the crypto space head-on.

South Africa’s Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) just dropped a position paper for regulating crypto assets in the country. This 49-page document highlights a new blueprint that will help the nation regulate digital assets in the future.

South Africa knows that its citizens have already embraced the use of crypto and digital assets. However, it is also aware that the citizens have no legal protection against any fallout from their crypto investments. At Least not till now.

Hence, the IFWG is proposing the position pa…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora