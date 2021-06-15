Sotheby’s will auction World Wide Web source code as NFT By Cointelegraph

Sotheby’s will auction World Wide Web source code as NFT
British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, who developed the original source code for the World Wide Web, is making the data part of a nonfungible token (NFT) through luxury auction house Sotheby’s.
According to a Tuesday announcement from Sotheby’s, the auction house will be putting up the World Wide Web NFT for bids starting on June 23. Bidding for the NFT, named “This Changed Everything” and containing time-stamped documentation of the code, will start at $1,000.
