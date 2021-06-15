Solutions 30 shareholders should not approve 2020 accounts

MILAN (Reuters) – Glass Lewis has advised shareholders not to approve Solutions 30’s 2020 accounts following a decision by its auditor not to sign off the tech company’s financial statements.

“We do not believe that shareholders can make informed judgement…,” proxy adviser Glass Lewis said in a report for clients made available to the media on Tuesday.

Glass Lewis also said Solutions 30 shareholders “may reasonably question the management and supervisory boards’ performance of their oversight function in the past fiscal year” and advised them not to ratify their acts.

Solutions 30 holds its annual general meeting on June 30.

 

 

